Workforce Solutions shows new numbers for unemployment this December

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A recent report from Workforce Solutions Borderplex shows more than 2,600 people claimed unemployment between December 1st and 17th in the Borderplex region.

This includes Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Presidio and El Paso counties.

That is below the number of people who filed in November of this year which topped 7,700 claims.

The 79936 zip code had the highest number of claims at 346.

This report is published weekly and reflects previous week’s available data captured from the Texas Workforce Commission. Numbers may fluctuate slightly from previous week while the system processes an unprecedented volume of claims.

