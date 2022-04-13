EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) is investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.
EPCSO official say that on April 12, 2022, their Deputies were sent to the Hospital of Providence East Campus regarding a woman that had been shot.
When deputies arrived, they learned that a 21-year-old woman had been shot in the desert area near the 14400 block of Montwood, on Sunday, April 10 at 4 p.m.
According to officials, woman is in stable condition.
EPCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the circumstances of why the woman was shot.
Officials add that the investigation is still on-going; no further information will be released at this time.
Look for updates here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.
