EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) is investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

EPCSO official say that on April 12, 2022, their Deputies were sent to the Hospital of Providence East Campus regarding a woman that had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a 21-year-old woman had been shot in the desert area near the 14400 block of Montwood, on Sunday, April 10 at 4 p.m.

According to officials, woman is in stable condition.

EPCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the circumstances of why the woman was shot.

Officials add that the investigation is still on-going; no further information will be released at this time.

Look for updates here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.