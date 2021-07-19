Woman killed by family dogs in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 59-year-old woman was killed by two family dogs at a Westside home on Sunday.

The El Paso Police Department reported that officers responded to a death call at about 6 p.m. Sunday at a home at the 7200 block of Royal Arms Drive near Belvidere Street and Resler Drive.

A woman reported that she had just arrived home when she discovered the body of her mother being mauled by the family dogs. two pit bulls. The dogs reportedly had bowls full of food and water and appeared to be well cared for.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons detectives responded to the scene to conduct the investigation, which is ongoing. All indications are that the two pit bull dogs killed the woman.

