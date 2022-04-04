BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman with multiple warrants for aggravated assault was arrested by Brownsville police for stabbing someone with a pair of scissors.

Myrna Diaz, 33, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a press release from Brownsville PD.

At 1:45 a.m. on April 1, officers responded to an assault call at the 700 block of Jo Ann Lane. A female victim reported to officers that her girlfriend, identified as Diaz, stabbed her with a pair of scissors.

Officers at the scene found the victim who had a cut on her left arm and was “bleeding profusely,” the release stated.

The victim told officers she was cooking outside and needed a flashlight when she asked Diaz to use her phone as a flashlight. The release states that Diaz got upset and an argument ensued, leading to Diaz lunging at the victim with a pair of scissors and cutting her left arm.

The victim told officers that Diaz was in the bedroom, where they found Diaz and took her into custody.

Diaz was transported to Brownsville City Jail where it was discovered that she had warrants for aggravated assault in Hays County and Travis County.

Diaz was arraigned on April 1 and received bonds totaling $75,000.