EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers arrest a woman after she smashes through a window and assaults a resident.
Police say the incident happened on Thursday, May 5, along the 2100 block of Wedgewood in East El Paso. Officers were sent to a residence there on a call of an ‘assault in progress.’
EPPD officials say 36-year-old Carlos Juarez and another person were inside his apartment when they heard “banging and yelling at the front door.” Juarez told police he saw 30-year-old Miriam Alvidrez standing outside his apartment.
EPPD officials say Alvidrez was located near the apartment, placed under arrest, and transported to the El Paso County Detention Facility.
Alvidrez was booked into the jail under a charge of Burglary of Habitation, with a $20,000.
