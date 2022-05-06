EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers arrest a woman after she smashes through a window and assaults a resident.

Police say the incident happened on Thursday, May 5, along the 2100 block of Wedgewood in East El Paso. Officers were sent to a residence there on a call of an ‘assault in progress.’

EPPD officials say 36-year-old Carlos Juarez and another person were inside his apartment when they heard “banging and yelling at the front door.” Juarez told police he saw 30-year-old Miriam Alvidrez standing outside his apartment.

Juarez refused to open the front door and told Alvidrez to leave. Juarez then heard his back bedroom window glass shatter and observed Alvidrez entering the apartment through the window. Alvidrez then assaulted Juarez and attempted to assault the other person inside the apartment, Juarez and the other person fled the apartment. EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

EPPD officials say Alvidrez was located near the apartment, placed under arrest, and transported to the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Alvidrez was booked into the jail under a charge of Burglary of Habitation, with a $20,000.

