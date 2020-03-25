Wing Daddy’s offers food and beer curbside during ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–The local restaurant chain Wing Daddy’s is doing its part to provide El Pasoans with food during the city’s ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order.

Wing Daddy’s said it is serving up food and beer curbside to patrons.

To practice safe social distancing measures and hygiene, restaurant officials said they are ensuring staff is using gloves when carrying out to-go orders and constantly washing their hands.

“It’s a sad day here at Wing Daddys’ but other than that we want to liven it up by at least giving them that smile that they’re missing out on from coming inside,” Gerry Lopez, the Wing Daddy’s Head of Operations, said.

Other local restaurants are providing curbside services during the stay-at-home order. To support those businesses, find that list HERE.