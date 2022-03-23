EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Endometriosis is a painful disorder that millions of women across the country suffer from and it can take years to be diagnose.

March is known as Endometriosis Awareness Month and Dr. Steven Radtke, chief of Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, is advising women to learn more about this disorder.

Endometriosis causes cells that normally live in the uterus to move outside of it, where it’s not supposed to be, Dr. Radtke explained.

These cells can develop in the bladder area, near intestines or inside the vagina and they behave just like the ones in the uterus, which means during the menstrual cycle they will cause inflammation and immense pain.

Dr. Radtke named three main symptoms: extremely painful periods, painful intercourse and infertility.

Because of the pain that can show up across different parts of the body it is often hard to diagnose this condition because there are no specific tests for diagnosis.

It can take between six to 10 years for women to get diagnosed despite endometriosis showing up with 10% of women in the U.S. of reproductive age.

Women will have to go through various examinations that are often not OB-GYN related.

“It’s important to bring up your symptoms with your primary doctor and rule out these other things, but once it feels like: I’m just kind of hitting a wall here, I have this pain that is debilitating and no one is coming up with a diagnosis, usually, the next step could be an OB-GYN,” Dr. Radtke said.

He advised women to advocate for their health care.

“Know that your pain is valid,” he added.

With endometriosis, women are often referred to seek psychiatric care with their providers who cannot determine what is causing their pain, that’s why Dr. Radtke said it is important to be aware of this disorder.

He suggested, if you suspect your pain could be associated with endometriosis to let your provider know so they can refer you to get proper care.

Endometriosis is treated with hormones or surgically by a minimally invasive gynecological surgeon.

Because it is often treated with birth control this will affect your ability to get pregnant, so Dr. Radtke suggested to consult your OB-GYN to see what would be the best treatment for you when trying to conceive.

