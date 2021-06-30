What type of fireworks are banned in El Paso County this 4th of July

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso County Judge’s office, there is not a full firework ban in El Paso County for this Fourth of July.

So, what’s not allowed this year? The type of fireworks that are banned are those that have sticks or four fins on the bottom.

The sale of those type of fireworks are prohibited, but you can still buy other types of fireworks this Fourth of July.

But, the forecast for the day can present issues for those planning to pop fireworks on Sunday. KTSM 9 News Meteorologist Monica Cortez warns to use cautioun. Cortez reminded viewers that “when thunder roars, head indoors,” because if you hear thunder, you’re close enough to be hit by lightning.

