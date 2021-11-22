What to know before frying a turkey

WACO, Texas – Before you set up your turkey fryers this Thanksgiving, Temple Fire & Rescue is warning the community of the dangers if things are not used correctly.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than three times as many home-cooking fires happen on Thanksgiving Day than on average days.

Turkey frying has become popular during this time, and Temple Fire & Rescue is urging the community to use extra precautions when preparing family meals.

Preparing the turkey is the first step, but setting the fryer to cook is just as important.

“If you don’t fully thaw your turkey, if it’s still partially frozen or all the way frozen, a lot of times people will overfill the amount of oil that it requires to fry a turkey, as well,” says Santos Soto, of Temple Fire & Rescue.

When frying the turkey, it’s best to stay ten feet away from your home and never leave it unattended. The oil must be even, and the fryer must be steady on flat ground. If not, it can cause bodily injuries and property damage.



“It can cause burns, scolds, fire damage to your property or your house,” Soto said.



Soto says the area that you fry the turkey in should be monitored at all times.



“You don’t want to do this inside your garage, or too close to your house, where in the event it did flare up, that it could cause some real damage, so you want to be out away from the house a little ways,” Soto said.



In addition, have a fire extinguisher handy and always keep children and pets away from the fire.