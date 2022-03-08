SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — As more places remove mask mandates, some people may be fearful of catching COVID-19, especially if they’ve avoided it for the last two years.

However, people who weren’t infected may be able to approach the guidelines differently, one doctor says.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a University of California, San Francisco infectious disease expert, said the chances of catching COVID-19, despite less masking and more people returning to work in person, are low, and he expects it to be even slimmer in the coming weeks, specifically in early April.

“Given the low level of virus circulating in the community, chances of you getting it is much lower than even like two weeks ago,” Chin-Hong said.

U.S. surges of the pandemic have been seen in winter when the weather was cold and more people spent time indoors, NPR has reported.

Chin-Hong said that the medical field has advanced their knowledge of clinical care for the virus, which is good for someone who was to get COVID-19 for the first time now. People who think they haven’t gotten COVID-19 in the past most likely have contracted it and didn’t know about it, he added.

“We know from the CDC data that about twice as many people in the country, in general, got exposed to COVID than the official counts, so it means that a lot of people are having mild symptoms or no symptoms,” said Chin-Hong, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to Chin-Hong, people who should be concerned about catching the virus despite lower infection levels should be unvaccinated people, people older than 65 who haven’t been boosted, those with a compromised immune system, and anyone who lives with people in those three groups.

“If you’re vaccinated and boosted, for most people, you’re not going to get really ill,” Chin-Hong said.

However, he emphasizes that people should not try to contract the virus on purpose. He does recommend that everyone wear masks and navigate the world responsibility.

The CDC’s guidance for protecting yourself against COVID-19 includes getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated areas.