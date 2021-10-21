What Americans fear most, according to their Google searches

by: Denise Craig, Nexstar Media Wire

(NEXSTAR) — From clowns to public speaking, people have a wide range of phobias that keep them up at night. Just in time for Halloween, Your Local Security compiled a list of the top phobias in the United States based on Google searches.

This year’s top phobia was a fear of failure, followed by a fear of blood, water and intimacy. Spiders and the outside tied to round out the top five phobias in the United States.

Only Montana residents searched for fear of humans the most this year despite it being the top fear in 2020. Utah was the only state to rank for fear of needles.

Regardless of being in the middle of a global pandemic, Maine was the only state to have “fear of germs or viruses” as a top searched phobia. Last year, it was the top fear in both Florida and Nevada.

Americans appear to be a little less scared of flying with the phobia dropping from the top fear in seven states last year to only two states this year.

Six of the seven states whose residents searched “fear of water” the most border a body of water.

Read on to see the top fear in your state:

AlabamaFear of failure
AlaskaFear of failure
ArizonaFear of heights
ArkansasFear of heights
CaliforniaFear of blood
ColoradoFear of failure
ConnecticutFear of the outside
DelawareFear of flying
District of ColumbiaFear of social media
FloridaFear of blood
GeorgiaFear of blood
HawaiiFear of holes
IdahoFear of flying
IllinoisFear of blood
IndianaFear of water
IowaFear of intimacy
KansasFear of snakes
KentuckyFear of water
LouisianaFear of water
MaineFear of germs or viruses
MarylandFear of intimacy
MassachusettsFear of failure
MichiganFear of water
MinnesotaFear of failure
MississippiFear of being alone
MissouriFear of blood
MontanaFear of people
NebraskaFear of failure
NevadaFear of blood
New HampshireFear of spiders
New JerseyFear of intimacy
New MexicoFear of holes
New YorkFear of intimacy
North CarolinaFear of water
North DakotaFear of the outside
OhioFear of failure
OklahomaFear of spiders
OregonFear of water
PennsylvaniaFear of water
Rhode IslandFear of the dark
South CarolinaFear of spiders
South DakotaFear of the outside
TennesseeFear of blood
TexasFear of blood
UtahFear of needles
VermontFear of failure
VirginiaFear of failure
WashingtonFear of blood
West VirginiaFear of the dark
WisconsinFear of failure
WyomingFear of clowns

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

