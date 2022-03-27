EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sunday night, El Paso Electric reported 3,306 customers are without power.

An area around I-10 and Artcraft Road was hit by the outage, reported just before 9:00 p.m.

According to EPE their crews are currently working to restore power to affected customers. Officials did not have an estimate as to how long it would take to restore power to the area.

The cause is still under investigation.

