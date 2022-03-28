Las Cruces, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State is introducing new men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar in a press conference at 4 p.m. at the Pan American Center.

Heiar was hired to replace Chris Jans, who left after five seasons at NMSU to take the job at Mississippi State. He is an old friend of Jans; he played for him at the junior college level, then they coached together at two different schools (Chipola College and Wichita State).

Heiar comes to New Mexico State from the junior college level. He was most recently the head coach at Northwest Florida State College, where he won the 2021-22 JuCo national championship last week, leading the Raiders to a 31-5 record.

This is his first Division I head coaching job. He has been an assistant at Southern Miss, Wichita State, LSU and East Tennessee State.

