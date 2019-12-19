WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s campaign rally in Battle Creek, Mich.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The eyes of the nation have turned to West Michigan as President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence stand before thousands of supporters.

Their Merry Christmas rally is being held Wednesday evening at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek. You can watch the livestream above.

Pence spoke first of the rally, mainly speaking about supporting Trump during the election and the then ongoing impeachment vote.

“They’re trying to impeach this president because they can’t defeat this president,” Pence said.

Pence told an excited crowd re-electing Trump would mean more jobs, conservative judges and more time “to drain the swamp.”

Trump spoke to the crowd starting around 8 p.m.

Right off the back, Trump addressed impeachment claiming, “we’ve done nothing wrong.” In the middle of the speech, the House voted to impeach him on both counts.

Around 8:45 p.m., minutes after being impeached by the House, Trump brought up impeachment again, characterizing it as a “political suicide march.”

Trump made a slam after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, claiming the economy is doing well because of him and not her efforts, saying she isn’t fixing potholes.

He highlighted the first phase of a trade deal he recently hammered out with China, claiming it would even help the cereal business.

“I’ve been eating Battle Creek cereal for a long time. Too much!,” Trump said, giving a nod to Kellogg Company’s presence in the area.

Trump emphasized the importance of Midwest states, including Michigan and Wisconsin, to him winning the 2016 election.

“The (Democrats) want to get Michigan back but they don’t know how to do that,” he said.