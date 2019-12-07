Watch Live: Holiday Parade from Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — The most wonderful time of the year has arrived which means holiday songs, Christmas lights and Santa Claus. Fortunately, you’ll get all three during this year’s 31st annual Dallas Holiday Parade from Downtown Dallas.

The parade is an annual tradition in Texas, drawing crowds of more than 450,000, and is the city’s largest one-day, outdoor event. You can watch this year’s version of the parade below:

HAVING TROUBLE SEEING THE STREAM? CLICK HERE.

The parade runs from 10 a.m. to noon. Launched in 1988, the Dallas Holiday Parade became known as the “Miracle on Commerce Street” when the inaugural parade drew a crowd of 70,000 enthusiastic children and family members.

Broadcast personalities Jenny Anchondo and Ron Corning will host the parade this year. Jenny Anchondo is an Emmy-Award winning news anchor, host and reporter. She most recently co-hosted the nationally syndicated show, Morning Dose, which was broadcast from the CW33 studio in Dallas. Jenny currently co-hosts the podcast Second Shot with her husband Heath Oakes. Ron Corning is a broadcaster with 26 years of experience in both local and national broadcast television. He is locally recognized for his 8 years anchoring at the Dallas’ ABC affiliate. Currently Ron hosts Morning After, a Dallas-based podcast that delves into news, pop culture and social issues. During his time in DFW he has emceed and contributed to more than 250 charitable organizations.