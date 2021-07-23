Voter registration event on Saturday to help inform eligible voters

A roll of “I Voted!” stickers are shown, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the state’s voter registration deadline after heavy traffic crashed the state’s online system and potentially prevented thousands of enrolling to cast ballots in next month’s presidential election. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Borderland residents can register to vote this weekend thanks to a new initiative designed to inform and assist eligible voters.

The Veronica Escobar for Congress campaign is kicking off its voter registration program from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at Epic Nightclub as part of the El Paso Downtown Barstool Open miniature golf tournament.

Saturday’s event is part of a commitment made by Escobar to develop one of the strongest voter registration efforts in the country by pledging to register at least 10,000 new voters before Election Day 2022.

The commitment is being efforted through programming that centers on young voters, on-site voter registration events within the community and voters who have recently moved to the Borderland.

Saturday’s event at Epic Nightclub is expected to register and inform hundreds of new voters, as well as voters who need to update their registration.

“Our volunteers are leading a grassroots movement through the county by talking to potential voters, leaving critical voting and registration information at thousands of doors and creating continual outreach that we believe will empower more voters to register and to head to the polls in 2022,” said Michael Apodaca, Deputy Campaign Manager and Voter Registration Coordinator.

