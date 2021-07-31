Vitalant unveils plaque honoring those who donated blood after Aug. 3 shooting

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local blood bank hosted a blood drive on Saturday in honor of the donors who stepped up to save lives on Aug. 3, 2019.

As we approach the two-year mark since the mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart, events throughout the weekend and into early next week are commemorating the two-year anniversary of the mass shooting.

Vitalant Blood Bank hosted a blood drive to honor those who donated blood in the days following the shooting. During the event, Vitalant unveiled a plague honoring donors.

At the event, one of the survivors who received several blood transfusions was on hand to thank the donors who helped save his life.

The blood bank said the donated blood was especially crucial in the days after the shooting but that supply remains critical for use in the coming months. Vitalant encourages those who can donate regularly.

