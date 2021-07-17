Vinton family whose mobile home was damaged in thunderstorm asking for help

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local family of three is asking for help after a tree fell on their mobile home during last week’s severe thunderstorm, damaging the home and some of their belongings.

The tree caused extensive damage and flooding and the family was displaced, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which was called out to the home on July 11.

The Red Cross was able to help the family find a place to stay for a couple of nights, but the family is now staying with family members. They need help fixing their mobile home and help to replace food and clothing.

A gofundme was set up to help the family get back home: https://gofund.me/464ee12b.

