Video courtesy Colorado State Patrol via Storyful

A Colorado state trooper was nearly struck by a car that crashed into a vehicle halted by police during a traffic stop in Denver.

Colorado State Patrol said they pulled over the gray sedan for a speeding violation before a minivan struck the back of the car as the officer went to write a citation.

First aid was applied to the drivers and passengers of the vehicles, who suffered only minor injuries. The minivan driver was issued a citation for careless driving causing injury.

Video taken by a camera mounted on the police motorcycle shows the traffic stop and the ensuing crash.

“Sadly incidents like these happen with incredible frequency and we are fortunate that a bigger tragedy didn’t play out yesterday on I-25. We are sharing this footage because it underscores the responsibility of drivers to move over and pay attention behind the wheel. There is no excuse for driving past any stopped vehicle at this rate of speed,” Colorado State Patrol said in a press release.

