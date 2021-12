EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gracias Christmas Cantata is a musical event that has been performed in venues like the Sydney Opera House and Madison Square Garden, as well as many other stages around the world.

For more info on the Gracias Choir, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.