Vicente Fernandez, ‘El Rey of Rancheras’ dead at 81

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mexican singer and icon of the Mexican music industry Vicente Fernandez, “Don Chente”, has died at the age of 81.

The announcement was made on the official social sites of the singer, stating he had passed away at 6:15 a.m. on December 12.

In recent years, Don Chente had numerous health issues.

The most recent, was his hospitalization after falling at his ranch, which caused trauma to his spinal cord.

Vicente Fernandez was know for iconic songs like “Volver, Volver” and “Hermoso Cariño.”

He was known to many as “El Rey de las Rancheras.”