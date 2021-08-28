Vettes for Vets fundraiser to help save local VFW posts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — To help save local VFW posts, a local car club held a Vettes for Vets fundraiser on Saturday.

The Corvette Club Fundraiser, which took place at the VFW post on Cananea Lane near Alameda Avenue, benefitted Veterans of Foreign Wars and veterans.

Featuring music, food, jumping balloons, raffles and, of course, Corvettes, the event was to support veterans and to help revive VFW posts in El Paso.

