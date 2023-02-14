EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Since December, an El Paso flower shop has been getting ready to take orders for Valentine’s Day.

Blooming Memories, located at 5813 E Pasiano Dr., is a family-owned business that started branching out in April 2018.

Florist Natalie Baca is the daughter of the owners and she tells KTSM her father came up with opening up a new business next to a prior one that they owned.

“He said, ‘”‘You’re going to train at your aunt’s flower shop and you’re going to learn how everything goes.’ I trained for about two weeks. That’s the limit he gave me,” said Baca.

Although the family is from Anthony, New Mexico, they have gotten lots of support from El Pasoans.

“And the people we hired have grown with us and become family. They’ve been with us since day one,” Baca said.

They also hired Maria Acebedo to distribute Flowers from Toluca, Mexico.

“She just walked in and she said, ‘Hey, I’m a flower distributor. Would you like to buy flowers from us?'” Baca continued to explain. “So me and my mom looked at each other and said okay, you know let’s help her out and since that moment on she has brought us beautiful flowers. So we’ve grown our business together.”

Acebedo tells KTSM the roses have traveled 2,400 miles from the central part of Mexico. After they they arrive at Blooming Memories, they keep them refrigerated until they’re ready to make bouquets.

“The day before, maybe even two days before, we start working on them. So we will start with the mixes, and then we will start with the dozens and the half dozen and then each florist gets a different, whether it’s a mix of the dozen, each florist gets a section of what they’re working on. That way, the orders can get out faster,”

If you haven’t placed your Valentine order, there’s still time. You can call (915) 474-9665 or (915) 838-5805. For more information about Blooming Memories Flower Shop in El Paso, check them out on Facebook.

