EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP men’s golf team will hit the links for its second event of the spring season.

The Miners will compete at the first ever Wyoming Desert Match Play at the Classic Club in Palm Desert, California (par 72 – 7,305 yards) on Feb. 11-12.

No. 6-seed UTEP will take on no. 3 Colorado in Match 4 on Friday morning. The three other matches include Match 1: no. 1 San Francisco vs. no. 8 Air Force; Match 2: no. 4 Denver vs. no. 5 Wyoming; and Match 3: no. 2 Boise State vs. no. 7 Wichita State.

The Miners will take on either Boise State or Wichita State in Match 6 of the Championship Bracket, or Match 8 in the Consolation Bracket on Friday afternoon. The final round matches will take place on Saturday morning.

Making the trip for the Miners are Greg Yellin (72.5 scoring average), Jacob Presutti (73.6), Danny Daniels (74.4), Marcus Khaw (72.9), Damon Vilkauskas and Greg Holmes (74.9). Vilkauskas is competing in his first event as a Miner.

