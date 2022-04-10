EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The UTEP men’s golf team will close out the regular season when the Miners compete at the Bayou City Collegiate Classic hosted by Rice, Houston and Sam Houston State at Walden on Lake Conroe Golf Club (par 72 – 6,756 yards) in Montgomery, Texas, on April 11-12.

The 54-hole tournament will start Monday with 36 holes, while Tuesday will conclude with the final 18 holes.

UTEP will play against hosts Rice, Sam Houston State, Houston (individuals), Abilene Christian, Baylor, Denver, Florida Atlantic, Houston Baptist, Jacksonville State, Lamar, NM State, Nicholls State, Stephen F. Austin, UT-Arlington, UTRGV, Utah Valley and WKU.

Live results available here.

Competing for the Miners are Danny Daniels (75.2), Greg Holmes (75.5), Marcus Khaw (73.2), Jacob Presutti (74.5), and Greg Yellin (72.8).

