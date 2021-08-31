UTEP football fans will now be able to buy local craft beer at games

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Nearly six years after opening its brewery in downtown El Paso, fans of local craft beer will be able to get DeadBeach Brewery brews at University of Texas at El Paso football games.

“We are incredibly proud to be partnering with UTEP Athletics. I have been coming to UTEP games my entire life,” said Jason Hunt, managing partner of DeadBeach Brewery. “Local community support is what drives us here at DeadBeach and having the ability to showcase DeadBeach beer at the Sun Bowl helps solidify the importance of our local roots.”

Hunt said the goal is to have the beer available at other UTEP Athletics events in the future.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.