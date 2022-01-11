UTEP Department of Theatre and Dance returns to in-theatre performances

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Motion Bound and Clue will be the UTEP Department of Theatre and Dance’s first shows on the main stage after two years out.

What to expect (from press release):

What do a Mexican, a Chicana, an Italian, a Zimbabwean and a Cuban choreographer have in common?

That all raise awareness about current world issues from different humanistic perspectives while sharing a common, unifying and liberating language: dance.



Wise Family Theater Schedule:

February 10 – 12 @ 7:30 pm

February 13 @ 2:00 pm



Tickets:

$18 Adult

$15 Alumni (with card), UTEP Faculty/Staff, Non-UTEP Student, Seniors, Child, Military, Group

$12 UTEP Students

*$10 All tickets on February 10th

According to UTEP Theatre & Dance, the concert will feature pieces from their students and faculty, in addition to work from guest artist, Rayven Armijo. Rayven Armijo was a top twenty competitor in the Fox hit show, So You Think You Can Dance, the producers categorized her as the “contemporary ballet dancer.” Rayven earned her MFA in choreography in the World Arts and Cultures/Dance Department at UCLA.

She is now Co-Founder and Artistic Director of TheMijas Danza Xicana.

For March, adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, UTEP Department of Theatre & Dance presents Clue: On Stage for the Wise Family Theater’s March showtimes

Written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Rafa Pérez, the play is based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

Dress up as your favorite character or make up your own. Costume contest to be held for ticket holders on opening night, March 24th.

In the month of March and April, the UTEP Department of Theatre & Dance will feature Clue: On Stage at the Wise Family Theatre.

What to expect (from press release):

It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up.

Below is a list of showings that run through the beginning of April.

Wise Family Theater:

March 24*, 25, 26, 31, April 1, 2 at 7:30p.m.

March 27 & April 3 at 2:00p.m.



Tickets:

$18 Adult

$15 Alumni (with card), UTEP Faculty/Staff, Non-UTEP Student, Seniors, Child, Military, Group

$12 UTEP Students

*$10 All tickets on March 24th

For more information:

Box Office | 915-747-5118

Ticketmaster | 915-747-5234

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.