United Airlines to suspend service at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport

KILLEEN, Texas – United Airlines has announced it will suspend service to the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK), along with seven other regional airports in the United States, effective January 4.

The airline cited pandemic-related shortages – including limited regional aircraft availability, as well as limited pilots and crews nationwide, as the reasons for the suspension.

The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK) and United Airlines have had a 20-year partnership, and this will result in the loss of approximately 100 seats per day. The City of Killeen and the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK) have worked with United Airlines for several years to help grow and increase passenger counts and sustain profitable air service.

This reduction is part of the evolving nature of the post-pandemic air service era – not reflective of poor performance, only the new COVID-19 macro-economics.

In July, GRK was awarded $1.3 million in funding from federal grants and Central Texas regional partners to negotiate with carriers for service and provide non-stop service to Denver, Colorado. In anticipation of this announcement, Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport implemented a marketing plan in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, and will continue marketing efforts to promote flying from Killeen in 2022.

Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport’s service continues with American Airlines, which offers six to eight flights per day to the Dallas/Fort Worth Regional International Airport (DFW). Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport will continue to strengthen American Airline’s service, while it aggressively develops opportunities with other carriers, continues to invest in community partnerships and increases marketing efforts to promote the convenience of using air service from GRK.

GRK will continue to work with United Airlines to find a path forward in mid-2022, with the potential return of the carrier when market conditions improve, and a proposed plan for service to two hubs.

GRK provides an essential service to the soldiers and families of Fort Hood and to the civilians throughout Central Texas. GRK takes the responsibility to pursue all opportunities maintaining or improving service very seriously.

Source: City of Killeen