U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales secures district energy and water priorities in appropriations bill

Congressman Tony Gonzales (R-TX) and other Representatives-elect arrive at the U.S. Capitol on November 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Newly elected members of the House of Representatives are attending orientation at the U.S. Capitol today following the 2020 elections. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas’ 23rd District will have secured funds dedicated to energy and water development projects next year.

According to a news release, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) secured the funding as part of the FY 2022 Energy and Water Appropriations bill.

“I am thrilled to announce funding for our water conservation infrastructure projects, energy research programs and carbon dioxide removal resources,” said Gonzales. “The funds allocated through this bill will help ensure we are responsible stewards of the water, energy and gas resources we have in our district.”

A portion of the funding will go toward the Community Project Funding Request, with $798,140 allocated for the El Paso Water Improvement District No. 1 Island Main Lateral Concrete Lining Project. The funds will be used to install 21,240 feet of fiber-reinforced shotcrete on an earthen canal that will deliver water to about 9,800 acres of farmland.

The project will expand conservation efforts to around 928 acre-feet of water and will also allow farmers in arid areas to irrigate from one agriculture operation to another sourced by individual groundwater wells.

The funding secured by Gonzales will also go to a multitude of other energy projects across his district:

$245 million for the National Quantum Initiative Research Center, to ensure the area maintains a strong role as a global leader in the field. The project will help bridge significant workforce gaps between leading quantum researchers and industrial products moving forward

$20 million for Hydrogen and Natural Gas Utilization Research and Development

$106 million for Carbon Dioxide Removal and Direct Air Capture

$5.6 million for Aquatic Nuisance Control Research Programs

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.