PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old man was arrested after police found a stolen U-Haul with $250,000 in new Adidas shoes.

The U-Haul was stolen sometime Saturday night, the Portland Police Bureau tweeted. Inside the truck were 1,100 pairs of “Yeezy” shoes. The Kanye West-designed Adidas sneakers are priced from $200 for the cheapest model to $585 for the most expensive one, according to sneakernews.com.

Rupert Crosse was arrested and taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of aggravated theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB and reference case number 22-74652.