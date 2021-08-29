TxDOT launches anti-drunk driving campaign at Chihuahuas game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Last year in El Paso, there there were 742 DUI/alcohol-related traffic crashes, resulting in 27 fatalities and 39 serious injuries.

To help put an end to drunk driving, the Texas Department of Transportation was at the El Paso Chihuahuas game at Southwest University Park on Friday to launch an anti-drunk driving campaign to help end drunk driving in El Paso and throughout the state.

The event included a video display, as well as a DWI simulator so attendees could understand the effects of driving while intoxicated. The campaign will run through mid-September, including Labor day weekend.

According to TxDOT, driving while intoxicated can cost up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time, loss of driver’s license, additional costs and other serious consequences. But their new campaign, “Faces of Drunk Driving,” literally puts a face to drunk driving and its consequences and highlights the real consequences of driving while intoxicated for both those who have driven drunk as well as those who have lost a loved one to drunk driving.

One of the faces of the campaign is 25-year-old Walter Tidwell, who spoke about being pulled over after driving the wrong way down a one-way street after a long night of drinking. He recently resolved the case after three years of court visits and will undergo alcohol and drug offender courses, community service and probation. Tidwell hopes his story will convince others to drive sober.

To help prevent drunk driving, TxDOT suggests:

Designate a driver who doesn’t drink any amount of alcohol.

Take a taxi.

Call a friend or family member or use a rideshare app.

Stay where you are until you’re sober and can get behind the wheel.

