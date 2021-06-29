TxDOT clears up sink hole rumor in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — TxDOT took to Twitter to explain what some drivers thought was a sink hole in West El Paso.

Police also tweeted about an unconfirmed sink hole being called in by drivers on I-10 and Sunland Park.

In a post, TxDOT said a large amount of mud washed down from Sunland Park mall area onto the off-ramp, giving the appearance of a damaged roadway.

Crews could be spotted removing the mud from the roadway Monday evening.

