TxDOT clears up sink hole rumor in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — TxDOT took to Twitter to explain what some drivers thought was a sink hole in West El Paso.
Police also tweeted about an unconfirmed sink hole being called in by drivers on I-10 and Sunland Park.
In a post, TxDOT said a large amount of mud washed down from Sunland Park mall area onto the off-ramp, giving the appearance of a damaged roadway.
Crews could be spotted removing the mud from the roadway Monday evening.
