TxDOT clears up sink hole rumor in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — TxDOT took to Twitter to explain what some drivers thought was a sink hole in West El Paso.

Police also tweeted about an unconfirmed sink hole being called in by drivers on I-10 and Sunland Park.

A large amount of mud washed down from Sunland Park mall area onto off ramp giving the appearance of damaged roadway. Crews are headed there for cleanup, but it’s definitely NOT a sinkhole. — TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) June 28, 2021

In a post, TxDOT said a large amount of mud washed down from Sunland Park mall area onto the off-ramp, giving the appearance of a damaged roadway.

Crews could be spotted removing the mud from the roadway Monday evening.

