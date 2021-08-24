Two teens killed in Deming crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two teens died in a single-vehicle crash in Deming at noon on Monday.

The New Mexico State Police Department said 18-year-olds Alexa Arely Trevizo and Amanda Marie Saenz, both of Deming, died in the rollover crash, which occurred at McCan Road near Sunshine Road SE in Deming.

Trevizo was driving a 2006 Nissan passenger vehicle south on McCan Rd SE when, for an unknown reason, the car left the roadway and rolled several times. Trevizo and Saenz, her passenger, were thrown from the car. NMSP said alcohol does not appear to have been a factor and seatbelts do not appear to have been worn.

Trevizo and Saenz were pronounced dead on the scene.

NMSP is investigating the crash.

