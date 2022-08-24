EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men attempted to use fictitious paper bills were arrested in Horizon City on August 23.

Reports came in about the subjects attempting to purchase items from surrounding businesses. It is stated that the Horizon Police Department responded to multiple calls reporting that three subjects were walking in a shopping center attempting to purchase items with fictitious money. Officers were able to determine that two out of the three men were directly involved in the incident.

Pedro Lara, 23 years old and Juan Reynaga, 36 years old were placed under arrest. It is also stated that Reynaga was also charged with Failure to Identify after providing officers with incorrect information concerning his identity. The money has been turned over to the Secret Service for further processing. Jail Magistrate issued the warrants with a 27,500 dollar bond for Reynaga and a 10,000 bond for Lara.

Juan Lara, age 23

Juan Reynaga, age 36

