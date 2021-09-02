Two downtown buildings to get facelift through DMD grants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two more downtown El Paso buildings will see changes to their exteriors through Downtown Improvement Grants from the Downtown Management District.

The two grants, approved by the DMD board at its Aug. 26 board meeting, will be used at a property at 601 S. El Paso St., which will get a mural, and another at 1006 Texas Ave., which will allow for facade improvements.

A mural organized by The Green Hope Project, a local non-profit environmental, education and art group, will be painted onto a building at 601 S. El Paso St., owned by South El Paso Street Properties LLC. The Green Hope Project is partially funding the $6,883 in Mural Grant funds. The total project cost is estimated at $13,766.

Rendering of proposed mural at 601 S. El Paso St.

The mural design will be painted by three artists who competed in The Green Hope Project’s The Racial Harmony Project Contest: Ramiro Ordonez, Diane Vera and Desiree Arzaga (middle school student) assisted by muralist Katie Gelinas.

A property at 1006 Texas Ave., owned by AMEX Properties, LLC, was approved for $25,000 in Commercial Façade Improvement Grant funds. Planned improvements include installation of new window frames and window glass, new paint, new doors and architectural enhancements. The project is estimated to cost $51,265.75.

Rendering of proposed improvements at 1006 Texas Ave.

Property/business owners interested in applying for funding can visit http://downtownelpaso.com/downtown-grant-programs/ or call Terry Mais, 915-400-2295.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.