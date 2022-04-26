2 suspects arrested in El Paso, Third in Oklahoma, awaiting extradition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say the Lone Star Fugitive Force arrested two suspects in the stabbing of 25-year-old Frank Angel.

EPPD officials say 21-year-old Rene Marquez and 29-year-old Isaiah Isaac Chavez were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Another suspect, 25-year-old Jose Antonio Flores was arrested in Oklahoma and is pending extradition.

The charges against the trio are as follows:

Offender 1: Rene Marquez, 21 years old, Northeast El Paso, resident Charge: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, $100,000 bond

Offender 2: Isaiah Isaac Chavez, 29 years old, Northeast El Paso resident Charge: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, $100,000 bond

Offender 3: Jose Antonio Flores, 25 years old, Northeast El Paso resident (Pending Extradition) Warrant: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, $100,000 bond



According to the EPPD, the stabbing happened shortly before midnight Thursday, April 7, along the 3200 block of Jefferson.

EPPD officials say 25-year-old Frank Angel was found in the road, suffering from several stab wounds.

Angel told police that he was at Grand View Park and was approached by several people who beat him up.

