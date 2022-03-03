EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new report is shows an increase of traffic fatalities across the country since the start of the pandemic.

According to New York Times analysis of federal data traffic deaths have risen by 17.5% from summer of 2019 through the summer of 2021.

According to NYT, that is the largest two year increase since just after World War II, suggesting the reason comes from declining mental health and more distress in people’s lives.

Dr. Aisha Shariw, associate professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center agrees with the reasoning.

She explained that driving requires mental work and concentration so strong feelings like stress, anxiety and anger can disrupt our driving abilities severely.

“If you’re stressed and you just start driving, anything can happen. You’re stressed, you are angry and you’re upset, your reflex is that you are going to put your foot on the gas pedal,” Dr. Shariq explained.

She said this can both be devastating to you, but others as well.

She suggested not sitting behind the wheel when in distress.

To calm down she suggests taking a deep breath and playing some relaxing music, allowing yourself to calm down before you start driving.

“The report is sobering. It’s also a reminder of what hundreds of millions of people can do every day, right now, to combat this: Slow down, wear seat belts, drive sober, and avoid distractions behind the wheel,” said NHTSA Deputy Administrator Dr. Steven Cliff. “All of us must work together to stop aggressive, dangerous driving and help prevent fatal crashes.”

To read the NHTSA report, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.