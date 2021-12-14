Tractor trailer tips over on Vinton overpass

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Emergency crews are busy working a wreck involving a tipped-over semi tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened shortly after 11 a.m., at the intersection of Vinton Road and North Desert, as the semi – for an unknown reason – tipped over onto its side.

There were no reports of injuries, and emergency crews were on scene attempting to right the tractor trailer.

Motorists are advised to stay clear of the area, and find an alternate route,

