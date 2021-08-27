Tomato picking event at La Union Maze warms us up for the pumpkin patch season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — La Union Maze is getting ready for pumpkin patch season by kicking off a tomato and flower picking event.

Katherine Sondgeroth, manager of La Union Maze, said they wanted to try something different this year. She said this event is perfect for families who can pick between five different tomato varieties.

“They can drive their vehicle down to our tomato patch and pick from our tomatoes and we also have a small variety of flowers,” said Sondgeroth. “The rains did kind of wash us out so we had to replant a few more.”

With heavy rainfall and flooding in La Union in the past month, Sondgeroth said it destroyed some of their flowers, however, she said, the pumpkins are doing good ahead of the fall season.

“Our tomatoes are still hanging in there,” she said. “And as far as our pumpkins, so far they seem to enjoy it. So hopefully by the fall, we’ll have nice and big pumpkins.”

The tomato and flower picking event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 19.

“We really do recommend people to come with hats, sunscreen, gardening gloves, gardening shears, comfy shoes, maybe some long-sleeve shirts and some bug repellent, as well,” she advised.

You can buy your tickets and reserve a time slot on La Union Maze’s website. Tickets run for $25 and the price includes up to $25 of produce, but you can purchase more.

Sondgeroth said they will be opening their pumpkin patch and the corn maze on Sept. 25.

