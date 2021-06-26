To help kids unplug this summer, EPPD launches Power of Play toy giveaway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After a rough year of online learning and Netflix binging, the El Paso Police Department is hoping to help kids unplug this summer and get outside.

EPPD distributed toys, books and games to El Paso families on Saturday as part of its new program, “The Power of Play-Toy Giveaway.” EPPD partnered with the First Responder’s Children’s Foundation, Toys for Tots and Good360 on the project.

“Soccer balls, basketballs, baseball gloves; we have toy ambulances and different variety of toys for different age groups,” said EPPD officer Erik Segura, who was on hand at the event.

The organizations handed out the items on Saturday morning at the Don Haskin’s Recreational Center in West El Paso. Because there were still plenty of toys left, EPPD may offer smaller events like Saturday’s event.

