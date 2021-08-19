To help increase COVID vaccinations among young men, PDNHF and El Paso County taking vaccine to them

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Paso del Norte Health Foundation (PDNHF) and El Paso County are hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic Saturday at the El Paso Locomotive game at Southwest University Park to help increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among young men in El Paso.

According to County data and PDNHF focus groups, men who are 18 to 50 in the region are among the least vaccinated group and also the least inclined to get vaccinated.

“Focus group participants told us they knew how and where to get vaccinated; we were surprised to hear that many, especially young men, simply found the vaccination process to be too inconvenient,” said Dr. Michael Kelly, vice president of Programs at PDNHF. “Many also indicated they wouldn’t refuse the vaccine if they only had to expend minimal effort; it quickly became clear that we needed to find these folks at places they’re already going and literally bring the vaccine to them.”

The vaccines will be administered by Texas Tech University Health Science Center volunteer medical students.

More pop-up clinics will follow in the coming months, primarily at sporting and entertainment events that tend to draw young men. Other pop-up events will focus on areas with a high number of unvaccinated people, including the following ZIP codes: 79936, 79938, 79924 and 79912.

“El Pasoans should be proud that the countywide vaccination rate is outpacing other large Texas counties. For the health of our entire community, we have to turn our attention to helping those who haven’t gotten vaccinated — whoever they are and wherever they are,” Kelly said. “Nearly two-thirds of those who have died of COVID-19 in El Paso County are male. Also, most COVID deaths are among people with underlying health conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure.”

