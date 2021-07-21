Tire blowout causes fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near Deming

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 37-year-old Las Cruces man died in a multi-car crash on Interstate 10, near milepost 105, east of Deming, N.M., on Monday night.

According to the New Mexico State Police, Daniel Quintana sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, a 2006 Ford Explorer SUV occupied by a 21-year-old female driver and a 41-year-old woman and a 13-year-old juvenile, was heading west on Interstate 10 near milepost 105, when their vehicle had a tire blowout. The Ford came to a stop in the right lane of travel and was struck by a 2018 Freightliner Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV), driven by Quintana. His CMV then flipped onto its side in the roadway and was struck by two other CMVs.

None of the other people involved in the crash were injured.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor and seat belts appear to have been only utilized by all three CMV drivers. The crash remains under investigation by NMSP.

