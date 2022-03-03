El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Artemis 1 will be NASA’s first moon mission since Apollo.

The uncrewed mission will take a multi-week journey to the moon and back to demonstrate that the Orion spacecraft is ready to carry astronauts, in preparation for the Artemis 2 mission anticipated in 2024.

Join New Mexico Museum of Space History Education Director Dave Dooling as he presents “Three Steps to the Moon: The First Artemis Missions” on Friday, March 4, as part of the ongoing Launch Pad Lecture series.

The Launch Pad Lecture begins at 9:00 am on the museum’s first floor and is free to the public. Coffee and donuts are compliments of the International Space Hall of Fame Foundation.

Launch Pad Lectures are recorded and available for viewing, typically within two days, on the museum’s Youtube page.

The next Launch Pad Lecture will be held on Friday, April 1, and the topic will be From Ranches to Rockets with Leah Tookey, Curator of History, from the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces.

For more information, call 575-437-2840 or visit the website or like them via Facebook

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.