The Sun Bus offering free skin cancer screenings and education in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Free cancer screenings, as well as sun safety education, will be offered to Las Crucens and El Pasoans in mid-September.

The Sun Bus, a community project of the Colorado Melanoma Foundation, will expand its services to El Paso through its partnership with Epiphany Dermatology. The goal is to bring a mobile classroom and clinic that has the flexibility to hyper-target select audiences.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and currently estimates that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. Due to El Paso’s hot temperatures and sunshine throughout the year, getting an annual skin check is necessary to catch precancerous and cancerous lesions.

If you are concerned about a spot on your skin and would like to visit The Sun Bus for a free screening:

For more information about skin cancer prevention and screenings, visit thesunbus.org.

