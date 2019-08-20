Breaking News
Kellogg’s renames annual game the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

Texas Roadhouse will donate 100% of profits to El Paso shooting victims

Local News

by: Martín Mercado

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Texas Roadhouse will have a statewide fundraiser for victims of the mass shooting in El Paso on Thursday.

Abilene’s Texas Roadhouse, along with other 47 locations across the state, will donate 100% of profits to El Paso Community Foundation to benefit El Paso shooting victims and their families.

Additional donations will be accepted at the hostess stand for the organization.

The fundraiser will be from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.

Abilene’s Texas Roadhouse location is at 1381 S. Danville Road. Find a Texas Roadhouse location near you online.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

El Paso Shooting Victim List

El Paso Strong

More El Paso Strong

More from Border Report

More Border Report