Texas Roadhouse will donate 100% of profits to El Paso shooting victims

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Texas Roadhouse will have a statewide fundraiser for victims of the mass shooting in El Paso on Thursday.

Abilene’s Texas Roadhouse, along with other 47 locations across the state, will donate 100% of profits to El Paso Community Foundation to benefit El Paso shooting victims and their families.

Additional donations will be accepted at the hostess stand for the organization.

The fundraiser will be from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.

Abilene’s Texas Roadhouse location is at 1381 S. Danville Road. Find a Texas Roadhouse location near you online.