AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday that the state and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reached a $225 million settlement related to claims that the drugmaker contributed to Texas’ opioid crisis.

Teva agreed to pay $150 million over 15 years, as well as provide $75 million worth of generic Narcan, an intervention medication used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses. Narcan can counter often fatal effects of most prescription opioid pain relievers, as well as street drugs like heroin and fentanyl.

“This agreement is not only another win for Texas, but a major step in the right direction to help people overcome opioid addiction,” Paxton said in a statement. “Pharmaceutical companies must be held accountable for their role in this devastating epidemic. These resources will be used to fund recovery initiatives that will help countless Texans.”

Teva faces more than 3,500 lawsuits from those seeking to hold the drugmaker accountable for an opioid epidemic that kills tens of thousands of Americans every year. In Texas alone, there were 3,136 drug overdose deaths in 2019 according to the CDC.

Dr. Richard Pineda is the director of the Sam Donaldson Center for Communication Studies at the University of Texas-El Paso. He said the fact that Teva added distributing Narcan as part of the settlement was notable.

“Not only is the financial payout significant, but I think that this is as much trying to establish their sort of credibility,” he said. “It’s a story about the value of Narcan. How expensive Narcan is, is going to overshadow perhaps the detrimental effects of the opioid that the company has produced in the first place.”

This settlement is the largest deal Teva has made so far. Teva did not admit wrongdoing as part of the agreement. Nexstar reached out to the Israeli drugmaker for comment and will update this story once we hear back.

Monica Madden will have a full report on the settlement deal Monday. Check back for updates.