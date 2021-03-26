Texas hits milestone of 10 million COVID-19 vaccines administered

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The state of Texas hit a milestone Friday — 10 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state.

More than 30% of eligible Texans right now have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, according to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office. Even more people will be able to get the vaccine when eligibility expands to all adults this Monday.

In a press release, Abbott thanked health care workers and volunteers for helping the state hit the milestone.

On Thursday, Abbott held a press conference from McAllen to update the public on the Save Our Seniors initiative, which aims to vaccinate seniors, especially those who are homebound. The program was initially started in rural areas for seniors who may not have immediate access to vaccine resources.

“So far 90 counties have participated in the program to vaccinate homebound seniors,” said Abbott on Thursday. “Now, the program is reaching out to more populated counties like Hidalgo.”