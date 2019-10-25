Texas border agent shoots alleged attacker during traffic stop

EL PASO, Texas, (Border Report) ⁠— A border agent shot and wounded a Guatemalan migrant who attacked him during a traffic stop Tuesday night near Dryden, Texas, according to a Border Patrol news release.

Approximately 10 ran from the 1999 Chevrolet Suburban when the agent stopped it about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 349 north of Dryden, which is near the U.S.-Mexico border about 85 miles southeast of Fort Stockton.

One of the people in the SUV, a 22-year-old man from Guatemala, allegedly attacked the agent, prompting the agent to fire his weapon, the news release said. The agents shot the man in the arm; he was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The agent was also treated and released.

“Border Patrol Agents risk their lives every day carrying out their vital homeland security mission while they work to protect our nation and our communities,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said in a statement.

After searching the area, agetns found andarrested 12 undocumented immigrants from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Mexico.

The incident is under review by the FBI, Texas Department of Public Safety Ranger and Homeland Security Investigations. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility will also conduct an internal investigation.