Team Juan Uribe to sell Coronado Tower

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Team Juan Uribe has confirmed that it has been selected to represent the sale of the Coronado Tower, located at 6006 N. Mesa St.

The building was constructed in 1965 and it is currently 96 percent occupied. Standing at 150 feet tall, with 11 floors, the Coronado Tower is the tallest building in West El Paso. Though recently remodeled, it is an iconic building any West El Pasoan would be familiar with.

“Coronado Tower boasts convenient location, ample parking, making it an ideal location for any business. Located in the Mesa Hills district, it is a quick commute to downtown El Paso and the El Paso International Airport. This 11-story office building is the tallest building in the surrounding district, allowing for spectacular views of the city and the surrounding mountains,” Uribe said in an emailed statement to KTSM 9 News.

To receive information on the cost of the building, you must sign a non-disclosure per the owner’s request.

