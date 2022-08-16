EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District earns an overall “B” plus rating with a percentage of 88.

Aside from the overall district rating, 21 schools within Socorro ISD have earned an “A” grade by the Texas Education Agency. All 47 schools within SISD received a passing grade, including 23 campuses that received a “B” minus rating.

The campuses that received an overall “A” rating are:

Benito Martinez Elementary School

Bill Sybert School

Cactus Trails Elementary School

Campestre Elementary School

Col. John O. Ensor Middle School

Dr. Sue Shook Elementary School

Helen Ball Elementary School

Horizon Heights Elementary School

Jane A. Hambric School

John Drugan School Loma Verde Elementary School

Lujan-Chavez Elementary School

Mission Early College High School

Myrtle Cooper Elementary School

O’Shea Keleher Elementary School

Options High School

Robert R. Rojas Elementary School

Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary School

Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary School

Spec. Rafael Hernando III Middle School

Vista Del Sol Elementary School

