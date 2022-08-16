EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District earns an overall “B” plus rating with a percentage of 88.

Aside from the overall district rating, 21 schools within Socorro ISD have earned an “A” grade by the Texas Education Agency. All 47 schools within SISD received a passing grade, including 23 campuses that received a “B” minus rating.

The campuses that received an overall “A” rating are:

  • Benito Martinez Elementary School
  • Bill Sybert School
  • Cactus Trails Elementary School
  • Campestre Elementary School
  • Col. John O. Ensor Middle School
  • Dr. Sue Shook Elementary School
  • Helen Ball Elementary School
  • Horizon Heights Elementary School
  • Jane A. Hambric School
  • John Drugan School Loma Verde Elementary School
  • Lujan-Chavez Elementary School
  • Mission Early College High School
  • Myrtle Cooper Elementary School
  • O’Shea Keleher Elementary School
  • Options High School
  • Robert R. Rojas Elementary School
  • Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary School
  • Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary School
  • Spec. Rafael Hernando III Middle School
  • Vista Del Sol Elementary School

