EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District earns an overall “B” plus rating with a percentage of 88.
Aside from the overall district rating, 21 schools within Socorro ISD have earned an “A” grade by the Texas Education Agency. All 47 schools within SISD received a passing grade, including 23 campuses that received a “B” minus rating.
The campuses that received an overall “A” rating are:
- Benito Martinez Elementary School
- Bill Sybert School
- Cactus Trails Elementary School
- Campestre Elementary School
- Col. John O. Ensor Middle School
- Dr. Sue Shook Elementary School
- Helen Ball Elementary School
- Horizon Heights Elementary School
- Jane A. Hambric School
- John Drugan School Loma Verde Elementary School
- Lujan-Chavez Elementary School
- Mission Early College High School
- Myrtle Cooper Elementary School
- O’Shea Keleher Elementary School
- Options High School
- Robert R. Rojas Elementary School
- Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary School
- Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary School
- Spec. Rafael Hernando III Middle School
- Vista Del Sol Elementary School
